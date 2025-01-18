Two senior Iranian judges were killed after an unidentified armed assailant opened fire on them outside the Supreme Court in Tehran on Saturday morning, state media reported.

According to a report by the state-run news agency IRNA, both judges were killed instantly, while another individual was wounded in the shooting, which took place in a bustling area of central Tehran.

In a statement, the judiciary's media centre described the attack as a "premeditated action".

It said the two victims were "dedicated and revolutionary judges who firmly stood against those disrupting public security".

The slain judges have been identified as Hojjat al-Islam Razini and Hojjat al-Islam Muslimeen Moghisheh, both of whom presided over different judicial branches in the Iranian capital.