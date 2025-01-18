WORLD
2 MIN READ
Swedish troops deployed in Latvia to 'strengthen' NATO presence
Latvia is situated on the Baltic Sea between Lithuania and Estonia, with Russia on its eastern border.
Swedish troops deployed in Latvia to 'strengthen' NATO presence
Swedish troops arrive in Latvia, marking 1st deployment to another NATO member state. / Photo: AP
January 18, 2025

Sweden has deployed troops to Latvia to strengthen NATO's presence in the region, the Nordic country's defence minister said, marking its first deployment to another member of the alliance since joining last year.

Swedish troops have been present in Latvia as of Saturday as part of NATO’s Forward Land Forces (FLF), Defence Minister Pal Jonson wrote on X.

"This marks a historic milestone. As part of NATO's collective defence we strengthen the security of the Baltic region and stand united for a safer future," Jonson noted.

Latvia is situated on the Baltic Sea between Lithuania and Estonia, with Russia on its eastern border.

Recommended

This is the first time Sweden, which joined NATO on March 7 last year, sent troops to another member country.

"Strengthening security and deterrence together as allies is the key to stability in the Baltic Sea region," noted Jonson, adding that he is glad to see the Swedish armed forces in Latvia and looks forward to further defence cooperation.

RelatedRussian attack kills four people in Ukraine's Kiev: city administration
Explore
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump