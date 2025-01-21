On his first day in office, US President Trump unveils an ambitious plan to boost oil and gas production, which includes declaring a national energy emergency to expedite permitting processes, easing environmental regulations, and withdrawing the US from an international pact to fight climate change.

This marks the beginning of a series of climate policies that could shape his administration’s approach to environmental issues and set the country on a path away from global climate leadership.

Environmental experts and activists are concerned with moves that prioritise fossil fuels over renewables and sideline international climate agreements.

His administration's decisions, including re-withdrawing the US from agreements, promoting fossil fuel production, and halting offshore wind energy projects, signal a sharp reversal from the environmental progress made during the Biden administration.

A retreat from global commitments

On Monday, Trump signed an executive order to formally withdraw the US from the Paris Climate Agreement, calling it “unfair” to America and a hindrance to economic growth.

This marks his second withdrawal from the accord, which he initially exited in 2019 before President Joe Biden rejoined on his first day in office.

The Paris Climate Agreement is a landmark treaty aimed at limiting global temperature rise to below 2°C, with nations committing to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in a coordinated effort to combat climate change.

Trump, however, has criticised the pact for burdening the US while allowing other nations to exploit its leniency.

"I'm immediately withdrawing from the unfair, one-sided Paris climate accord rip-off," he said before signing the order.

His decision to exit not only diminishes US leadership in global climate efforts but also risks undermining the collective momentum needed to tackle the climate crisis

Fossil fuels

In line with his energy agenda, Trump declared a national energy emergency to accelerate oil and gas production.

"America will be a manufacturing nation once again, and we have something that no other manufacturing nation will ever have: the largest amount of oil and gas of any country on Earth," Trump said during his inauguration speech.

"And we are going to use it," he added.

The executive orders under Trump’s administration aim to boost fossil fuel output by lifting restrictions on drilling in Alaska, suspending limits on LNG ((liquefied natural gas) exports, and reversing Biden-era protections for coastal waters.

Trump argues that these measures will reduce energy prices and enhance national security, saying, "We will bring prices down, fill our strategic reserves up again right to the top, and export American energy all over the world."

However, critics argue that ramping up fossil fuel production will exacerbate climate change.