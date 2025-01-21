At least 47,035 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since October 7, 2023, local authorities said on Tuesday.

Authorities are yet looking for more than 10,000 bodies under the rubble.

“Around 30,000 women and children were among the victims,” Gaza’s government media office said in a statement.

The media office said over 14,200 people have been missing since the start of the Israeli war in October 2023.

“The (Israeli) occupation has wiped out 2,092 entire Palestinian families from the civil registry, killing 5,967 people,” it said, citing Health Ministry figures.

According to the media office, 17,861 children were killed, including 214 newborn babies, while 808 other children under one year lost their lives in Israeli attacks.

“At least 12,316 women were also killed in addition to 1,155 medics, 94 civil defence personnel, and 205 journalists,” it added.

The media office said:

44 Palestinians starved to death amid severe food shortages, and eight were frozen to death, including seven children.

7 mass graves were established by the occupation inside hospitals.

35,074 children live without one or both parents.