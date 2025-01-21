The Israeli Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi has announced that he will resign in March, citing military failure in preventing the October 7 attack.

In a statement, Halevi said he notified Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz that he intends to resign on March 6.

His resignation will come about 10 months earlier than the standard three-year term after serving two years and two months in office.

In his resignation letter, released by the army, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said he was stepping down "due to my acknowledgement of responsibility for the (military's) failure on October 7."

He acknowledged, however, that the goals of the Gaza war "have not all been achieved."

Shortly after his announcement, Major General Yaron Finkelman also resigned. Finkelman headed Israel's southern military command, which is responsible for Gaza.

"On Oct. 7, 2023, I failed to defend the western Negev, and this failure will remain engraved in my mind for the rest of my life,” Finkelman said in his resignation letter.

Gaza falls under the army’s Southern Command.