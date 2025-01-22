At least 12 train passengers were killed after being hit by another service train on an adjacent track in western India after they jumped from their coaches in a panic to escape a rumoured fire incident, local media has reported.

At least six other people were injured and taken to nearby hospitals, the media cited police officer Dattatraya Karale as saying on Wednesday.

The accident occurred in Maharashtra State on Wednesday, near the Pardhade railroad station, 410 kilometres (255 miles) southwest of Mumbai, India’s financial capital.

The victims jumped off the Pushpak Express train, which had stopped after some passengers pulled an emergency chain. Those who disembarked were hit by another express train on the adjacent railroad track, the Press Trust of India quoted railway spokesman Swapnil Nila as saying.