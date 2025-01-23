WORLD
Mass evacuations as new explosive wildfire erupts near Los Angeles
Ferocious flames are devouring hillsides near Castaic Lake, spreading rapidly to more than 9,400 acres in just a few hours, officials say.
Media members work as smoke and flames rise while firefighters battle the Hughes Fire near Castaic Lake, north of Santa Clarita, California, U.S. January 22, 2025.  / Photo: Reuters
January 23, 2025

A new wildfire has erupted north of Los Angeles, exploding in size and sparking evacuation orders in a region already staggering from the effects of huge blazes.

Ferocious flames on Wednesday were devouring hillsides near Castaic Lake, spreading rapidly to cover 9,400 acres in a few hours.

The fire was being fanned by strong, dry Santa Ana winds that were racing through the area, pushing a vast pall of smoke and embers ahead of the flames.

Evacuations were ordered for 50,000 people all around the lake, which sits around 56 kilometres north of Los Angeles, and close to the city of Santa Clarita.

"I'm just praying that our house doesn't burn down," one man told broadcaster KTLA as he packed his car.

Around 4,000 firefighting personnel, backed up by aircraft and bulldozers, surged to the new blaze, a massive response that Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said was paying dividends.

"The situation remains dynamic, and the fire remains a difficult fire to contain, although we are getting the upper hand," he told an evening press conference.

The fire came with the greater Los Angeles area still suffering after two enormous fires that killed more than two dozen people and destroyed thousands of structures.

Robert Jensen from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department urged everyone in the impacted area of the new blaze to leave immediately.

"We've seen the devastation caused by people failing to follow those orders in the Palisades and Eaton fires," he said.

"I don't want to see that here in our community as well. If you've been issued an evacuation order, please get out."

"There are firefighters coming from all over the United States, including Nevada and even firefighters from Mexico, but officials here say that they need more firefighters," said TRT World'sMartin Markowitz who isreporting from Los Angeles.

"They can't do that much when the winds are so strong," he added.

Red flag fire conditions

Television footage showed police driving around the neighborhood urging people to get out.

Helicopters and planes were on the scene dropping water and retardant on the blaze, footage showed.

That fleet included two Super Scoopers, enormous amphibious planes that can carry hundreds of gallons (liters) of water.

Crews from Los Angeles County Fire Department and Angeles National Forest were also attacking the blaze from the ground.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the fire, but it occurred during red flag fire conditions — when meteorologists say strong winds and low humidity create conditions ripe for rapid fire spread.

Southern California is on edge after enormous fires ripped through parts of Los Angeles, killing more than two dozen people and destroying 12,000 structures.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
