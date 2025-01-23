Google has continued providing AI technologies to Israel's defence apparatus despite public attempts to distance itself from the country's military operations, according to a report by the Washington Post.

According to the newspaper's investigation on Wednesday, Google has been supporting Israel's Defence Ministry and military with artificial intelligence tools since the onset of its attacks on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, even as its employees protested the Nimbus cloud computing contract.

The company documents reveal Google expedited access to its Vertex AI service for the Israeli Defence Ministry. Internal communications show Google employees were concerned about losing potential contracts to competitors like Amazon if they did not quickly provide AI technology access.

A November 2023 document showed a Google employee thanking a colleague for facilitating the Defence Ministry's request. Additional documents from the spring and summer of 2024 indicated ongoing efforts to provide the Israeli military with expanded AI technology access.