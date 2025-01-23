In a swift and sweeping move, the Trump administration has directed dozens of senior State Department officials to step aside, triggering one of the most extensive leadership shake-ups in recent history, according to US media.

Career diplomats and political appointees alike, including some in top roles overseeing US foreign policy, have been reportedly instructed to vacate their positions in recent days as President Donald Trump's team accelerates its plans to realign the Department with the administration's vision.

This dramatic overhaul, which includes the departure of key figures such as John Bass and Geoff Pyatt, has sent shockwaves through Foggy Bottom.

The shakeup is expected to affect at least 20 State Department officials, including career diplomats and political appointees serving in leadership roles, who have received notification, sources familiar with the personnel changes told US broadcaster CBS News.

Among those leaving are figures such as Bass, a career diplomat, and Pyatt, assistant secretary for energy resources, according to news reports.

Jeffrey Prescott, representing the US at United Nations agencies in Rome, posted on social media about his departure. On January 13, R. Nicholas Burns, the ambassador to China, announced in an email that he was leaving Beijing for Washington and would subsequently depart from the State Department.

Their departures are part of a broader plan to realign leadership with the administration's policy priorities.

The New York Times described the scale and speed of these moves as "unprecedented," while CBS News highlighted the administration's intent to quickly establish its framework for managing US foreign relations.

Supporters of the administration see this as a necessary recalibration.

President Trump's campaign speeches emphasised a desire to challenge the status quo in Washington and foster a government more attuned to his vision.

Buzz surrounding Rubio