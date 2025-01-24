WORLD
2 MIN READ
In a first, Denmark files charges against Quran desecrators
According to prosecutors, the incident occurred on June 15, 2024, during the People’s Festival on the island of Bornholm.
In a first, Denmark files charges against Quran desecrators
According to prosecutors, the alleged incident occurred on June 15, 2024, during the People’s Festival on the island of Bornholm. / Photo: AP
January 24, 2025

For the first time in Denmark's history, two individuals have been charged with improper treatment of a religious scripture after allegedly disrespecting the Quran, prosecutors announced.

"The Public Prosecutor in Copenhagen has brought the first case of violation of section 110e(2) of the Danish Criminal Code on improper treatment of a religious scripture," said a statement on Friday from the prosecutor's office.

The charges come after Denmark's Justice Minister approved a recommendation to proceed with the case, the statement added.

According to prosecutors, the incident occurred on June 15, 2024, during the People’s Festival on the island of Bornholm. The suspects reportedly desecrated the Quran in a tent, either publicly or with the intent to share the act with a broader audience.

Recommended

"We assess that in connection with the event during the People's Festival, improper treatment of a Quran took place and that it happened in public, as it was attended by several people and also spread to a wider circle by being filmed and live-streamed via Facebook," the statement said.

Public Prosecutor Lise-Lotte Nilas confirmed that a fine has been requested for the suspects.

The case has been submitted to the Court of Bornholm for scheduling, but a court date has not yet been set.

RelatedJordan, Oman, Saudi Arabia condemn Denmark for allowing Quran desecration
SOURCE:AA
Explore
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump