A second batch of 200 Palestinian prisoners was released on Saturday under a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel.

Televised footage showed the arrival of 114 prisoners to the West Bank city of Ramallah from the Ofer Military Prison aboard three International Commi ttee of the Red Cross (ICRC) buses.

The freed prisoners were welcomed by thousands of Palestinians who gathered in Ramallah to celebrate their release, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.

Sixteen prisoners, accompanied by Red Cross representatives, also arrived at the European Hospital in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, to the warm welcome of thousands.

Egypt’s state-affiliated Al-Qahera News channel also reported that two buses carrying 70 freed Palestinian prisoners arrived in Egypt under the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

The Prisoners’ Media Office said early Satur day that the freed prisoners include 121 who had been serving life sentences and 79 with lengthy sentences.

It added that 70 of those serving life sentences will be sent outside the Palestinian territories.

According to the statement, the freed prisoners include 137 from Palestinian resistance group Hamas, 26 from the Fatah group, 29 from Islamic Jihad, three from the Palestinian Front for the Liberation of Palestine, and one from the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, in addition to four others without any party affiliation.

The list includes Mohammed al-Tous, the longest-serving Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails. Tous, from the West Bank city of Bethlehem, was arrested in 1985 and sentenced to life in prison on accusations of carrying out attacks against Israeli targets.

The second batch of Palestinian prisoners set off from Israel’s Ketziot Prison in the Negev desert in southern Israel.