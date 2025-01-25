The White House has instructed the Pentagon to lift a hold imposed by the Biden administration on supplying 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, Axios reported.

Citing three Israeli officials, the online outlet said the Pentagon notified the Israeli government about the change on Friday.

According to the report, the officials said that 1,800 MK-84 bombs will be put on a ship and delivered to Israel in the coming days.

Last May, then-President Joe Biden paused the delivery of a weapons shipment that included 2,000-pound bombs that Israel had used to flatten wide swathes of Gaza.

He decided to halt the shipment due to concerns over its possible use in a heavily populated area.