WORLD
2 MIN READ
US ends pause on supplying 2,000-pound bombs to Israel
The US has long been criticised for providing support to Israel in its ongoing war in Gaza, where more than 47,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed.
US ends pause on supplying 2,000-pound bombs to Israel
According to the report, the officials said that 1,800 MK-84 bombs will be put on a ship and delivered to Israel in the coming days. / Photo: AA
January 25, 2025

The White House has instructed the Pentagon to lift a hold imposed by the Biden administration on supplying 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, Axios reported.

Citing three Israeli officials, the online outlet said the Pentagon notified the Israeli government about the change on Friday.

According to the report, the officials said that 1,800 MK-84 bombs will be put on a ship and delivered to Israel in the coming days.

Last May, then-President Joe Biden paused the delivery of a weapons shipment that included 2,000-pound bombs that Israel had used to flatten wide swathes of Gaza.

He decided to halt the shipment due to concerns over its possible use in a heavily populated area.

Recommended

Some US lawmakers, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, frequently make calls for the US to stop supplying weapons to Israel, and stop being complicit in Israel's war in Gaza.

Ahead of last fall’s US election, many Arab and Muslim voters, or voters concerned about human rights and Gaza, vowed not to vote for Biden or his designated heir, Vice President Kamala Harris, over their near-total support for Israel.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

RelatedPalestinians hail Hamas as freed prisoners welcomed like heroes
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu