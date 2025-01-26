WORLD
'Journalism is not a crime': Palestinian journalist arrested in Switzerland
During a solidarity protest for Palestine in Geneva, demonstrators said Abunimah's arrest has no legal basis.
Abunimah's arrest came ahead of a speaking event in Zurich. / Photo: The Electronic Intifada / Others
January 26, 2025

Palestinian journalist Ali Abunimah, who is also the executive director of the independent online publication, Electronic Intifada (EI), was arrested Saturday in Switzerland.

Abunimah's arrest came ahead of a speaking event in Zurich on Saturday afternoon, one day after he arrived in Zurich for a speaking tour, EI said in a statement.

"He is currently being detained and has had access to legal counsel," it said.

"When he arrived at Zurich airport on Friday, Abunimah was questioned by police for an hour before being allowed to enter the country."

Describing the arrest as a "growing backlash from Western governments against expressions of solidarity with the Palestinian people," EI noted that last year, several activists and journalists in Britain were arrested, raided or charged using "counter-terror" powers.

They included Asa Winstanley, an associate editor with EI, whose home was raided and his computers and phones seized, it said, adding that Winstanley has not been charged with any crime.

"Speaking out against injustice in Palestine is not a crime. Journalism is not a crime," the publication said, voicing solidarity with Abunimah.

During a solidarity protest for Palestine on Saturday in Geneva, demonstrators said Abunimah's arrest "has no legal basis."

"He is defamed by Zurich media," one of the speakers said.

"We have free speech in Switzerland. It's a constitutional right," she stressed, calling the arrest "unacceptable."

"We support Ali Abunimah, all the Palestinian activists and activists for human rights," she added.

