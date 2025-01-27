Monday, January 27, 2025

1924 GMT — Over 300,000 displaced Palestinians have returned to northern Gaza following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, the Gaza Media Office has said.

“More than 300,000 displaced people from the southern and central Gaza governorates returned to Gaza and Northern governorates today via the Rashid (west) and Salah al-Din (east) streets, after 470 days,” the office reported in a statement.

Hundreds of thousands of displaced civilians began returning to northern Gaza on Monday under a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between the Palestinian group Hamas and Israel.

1905 GMT — Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli woman hostage to be freed

Palestinian resistance group Islamic Jihad has released video footage of Israeli hostage Arbel Yehud who is due to be released on Thursday.

In the one-minute video, Yehud appears visibly distressed as she states her identity and the date of January 25, before calling on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to do everything in his power to secure the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza.

1857 GMT — Hezbollah rejects Israel's withdrawal deadline extension

Hezbollah's Secretary-General Naim Qassem has expressed that there is no justification for extending Israel's deadline to withdraw from South Lebanon.

Qassem made the statement during a televised address, saying that his group will not accept any further delay of the withdrawal process.

“The agreement's deadline expired on Sunday, and there is no reason for any extension,” Qassem said, referring to the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel.

1823 GMT — Lebanese army deploys units in border areas following Israeli withdrawal

The Lebanese army has said that it deployed units in Deir Mimas, a town in the Marjayoun district of southern Lebanon, and other border areas following the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

The army stated that the units were stationed in Deir Mimas and other southern Litani border regions as part of an operation coordinated with the Five-Party Committee overseeing the ceasefire agreement, comprising Lebanon, Israel, the US, France, and UNIFIL.

The army emphasised its continued role in assisting residents returning to their villages and maintaining close coordination with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon UNIFIL to stabilise the area under UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

1810 GMT — Israel's far-right finance minister drops quit threat over ceasefire deal

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has withdrawn a threat to quit the government if Israel does not return to fighting in Gaza, several Israeli news sites have reported.

Earlier this month, Smotrich opposed a ceasefire deal that aims to secure the release of nearly 100 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza in exchange for Palestinians held in Israeli jails, arguing it endangered Israeli security and stopped Israel from achieving its war goals.

Hardline National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and two other ministers from his nationalist-religious party resigned from Netanyahu's cabinet over the deal.

1737 GMT — US Senator calls Trump’s Gaza plan 'ethnic cleansing'

US Senator Bernie Sanders has denounced President Donald Trump's proposal to "clean out" Gaza by relocating millions of Palestinians, calling it "ethnic cleansing" and a war crime, urging all Americans to condemn it.

"There is a name for this — ethnic cleansing — and it’s a war crime. This outrageous idea should be condemned by every American," Sanders wrote on X in response to Trump's controversial remarks.

1627 GMT — Hamas delegation arrives in Cairo to discuss Gaza ceasefire

A delegation from the Palestinian group Hamas arrived in Cairo on Monday to discuss the implementation of a ceasefire deal to end the war in Gaza, the group said in a statement.

1622 GMT — Egyptian parliament rejects Palestinian resettlement after Trump’s call

The Egyptian Parliament has reiterated its rejection of any plans aimed at relocating the Palestinian people from their land, warning that such actions pose "a grave threat” to regional security and stability.

"We cannot overlook the significant danger posed by the proposals being circulated regarding the relocation of Palestinians from their land,” Parliament Speaker Hanafi Gebali told a parliamentary session.

"These ideas completely disregard the well-established fact that the Palestinian cause is not merely a population issue or a geographical dispute, but a cause of a people striving for their legitimate and historical rights," Gebali affirmed.

1608 GMT — Far-right Israeli minister backs Trump’s Palestinian resettlement plan

Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has said that he is collaborating with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on an action plan to implement US President Donald Trump's plan for resettling Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt and Jordan.

“Encouraging migration is the only solution that will achieve peace, security, and alleviate the suffering of Gaza's residents in the long term,” Smotrich said during a meeting of the parliamentary bloc of his Religious Zionism Party.

1607 GMT — Lebanon reports 6 new Israeli breaches of ceasefire deal

Lebanese media reported six new Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement on Monday, a day after 24 people were killed by Israeli army fire in southern Lebanon.

An Israeli reconnaissance drone dropped a grenade in the town of Bani Haiyyan, injuring one person, the state news agency NNA reported.

Another drone dropped a bomb as a municipal team was working to pav e a road in the same town, causing injuries, NNA said.

1603 GMT — Israeli fire kills 2, wounds 17 in Lebanon

Israeli fire has killed two people and wounded 17 in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese health ministry said in a statement.

Israeli forces killed 22 people in south Lebanon on Sunday, as a deadline for their withdrawal passed and thousands of people tried to return to their homes in defiance of Israeli military orders, Lebanese authorities said.

Israel said on Friday the terms of the ceasefire deal that ended its war with Hezbollah had not been fully enforced by the Lebanese state, meaning Israeli troops would stay beyond Sunday, without saying for how long.

1557 GMT — UN experts slam Swiss arrest of pro-Palestinian US journalist

UN rights experts have decried the arrest in Switzerland at the weekend of a pro-Palestinian US journalist who raised concerns about waning freedom of speech in Europe.

Ali Abunimah, the executive director of online publication Electronic Intifada, was arrested on Saturday in Zurich, where he had been scheduled to speak at an event, the publication said.

Zurich police confirmed to AFP that Abunimah, 53, was arrested Saturday afternoon, suggesting in a press release that he had violated an entry ban.

It said "immigration law measures" would be examined.

1534 GMT — EU ministers agree to revive Rafah border mission

The European Union will restart a civilian mission to monitor the border crossing between Gaza and Egypt at Rafah, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has said.

“Everyone agrees that EUBAM Rafah can play a decisive role in supporting the ceasefire,” Kallas said.

“Today, EU Foreign Ministers agreed to redeploy it to the Rafah Crossing Point between Gaza and Egypt. This will allow a number of injured individuals to leave Gaza and receive medical care,” she added.

1507 GMT — Israel says 8 hostages due for release in first phase of truce are dead

Eight of the hostages due for release in the first phase of a truce deal between Israel and Hamas are dead, Israeli government spokesman David Mencer has said.

"The families have been informed of the situation of their relatives," Mencer told reporters, without providing the names of the deceased.

1506 GMT — Palestine rejects Trump's plan for alternative homeland

The Palestinian presidency has rejected plans aimed at creating an “alternative homeland” for Palestinians.

"Projects of resettlement and alternative homelands are unacceptable and only serve to reinforce instability and chaos in the region,” presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in a statement.

“The alternative (option) is to achieve just peace based on international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative,” he added.

Abu Rudeineh said that the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza “reflects Palestinian steadfastness on their land.”

1444 GMT — UK rejects Trump’s Palestinian relocation plan in neighbouring countries

The UK has rebuffed US President Donald Trump’s controversial proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to neighbouring countries.

Trump made his controversial proposal on Saturday, suggesting it was time to "clean out" besieged Gaza and relocate Palestinians to Jordan and Egypt.

"Palestinian civilians should be able to return to and rebuild their homes and their lives," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesperson said in a lobby briefing, dismissing Trump’s stance.

1440 GMT — Turkish, Jordanian foreign ministers discuss Gaza

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi have spoken over the phone and discussed the situation in Gaza, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Safadi reiterated Jordan's support for the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

1432 GMT — Source close to Hezbollah says seven fighters in Israeli hands

A source close to Hezbollah said Monday that Israel's army detained seven fighters from the Lebanese group during more than a year of hostilities between the two sides before a November ceasefire.

"Seven fighters from Hezbollah were taken prisoner" by Israel before the November 27 truce went into effect, the source said, requesting anonymity as the matter is sensitive.

Four other people were apprehended by the Israeli military on Sunday in south Lebanon border villages, the source added, without identifying them as fighters.

1345 GMT — ‘Gazans need to stay in Gaza’: Spain

Spain’s foreign minister on Monday rejected US President Donald Trump’s idea to “clean out” Gaza and relocate its population to other Arab nations.

“Our position is clear: Gazans need to stay in Gaza. Gaza is part of the future Palestinian state, which needs to be controlled by a single government,” said Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, speaking in Brussels.

"As soon as possible, Gaza and the West Bank should be governed by a single national Palestinian authority," he continued.

1306 GMT — 24 killed, many injured by Israeli fire, deadline extended: Lebanon

The Lebanese Health Ministry has said that 24 people were killed by Israeli army forces as residents tried to return to their areas in southern Lebanon on Sunday.

A ministry statement added that six women were among the victims, while 134 other people were injured, including 14 women and 12 children.

Earlier reports put the death toll at 22 people and 124 others injured.

1258 GMT — Slovenia calls Trump's Gaza relocation plan 'unacceptable'

Slovenia's foreign minister has criticised US President Donald Trump's proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza, describing the plan as "unacceptable."

"Slovenia's position is completely clear, we do not agree to forced expulsion," Tanja Fajon said during her doorstep remarks ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels

Underlining that Slovenia recognised Palestine as a sovereign and independent state, Fajon said Palestinians "have the right" to be in their own land.

"Any kind of forced resettlement in Jordan or Egypt, as both countries have repeatedly indicated in the past, is absolutely unacceptable," she said.

1250 GMT — Munich Security Conference chief criticises Trump's Gaza plan

The Munich Security Conference chief has criticised US President Donald Trump's proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza, characterising the plan as a violation of international law.

“This proposal made by Trump has been rejected by everybody in the region, and so I don't see how this can fly if both the Jordanians and the Egyptians are against it,” Ambassador Christoph Heusgen told a group of international journalists in Berlin.