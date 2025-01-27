The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor has expressed "deep concern" over US President Donald Trump's proposal to resettle Palestinians in Gaza in Jordan and Egypt, calling for a regional and global stance opposing it.

​​​​​​​Describing Gaza as a "demolition site," Trump said Saturday that “we (should) just clean out” the Palestinian enclave and resettle Palestinians in Jordan and Egypt.

The Geneva-based group said these remarks, which were made after Israel egregiously violated international law by committing genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza, are "deeply concerning."

"The Palestinians, who are already suffering from the devastating effects of Israel’s attempts to annihilate them, should not have to pay a further price for this genocide by being forcibly displaced outside of their homeland," it said in a statement.

It said that Israel, as the occupying power, is the only entity that must take moral and legal responsibility for the crimes it has committed in Gaza, "pay reparations to the Palestinians and rebuild Gaza as quickly as possible."

Noting that the Fourth Geneva Convention expressly forbids the forced displacement of populations under occupation, the group stressed that any plans to do so would be a "blatant violation of this agreement."