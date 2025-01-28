China and India announced late on Monday that they have agreed to resume direct flights after a five-year hiatus and to reinstate journalist exchanges, which had been suspended since mid-2023, marking a diplomatic breakthrough between the estranged Asian neighbours.

The two sides also agreed to continue cross-border river cooperation amid India’s concern over China's approval of a hydropower dam in the lower reaches of Yarlung Tsangpo River in Tibet.

The announcement comes following Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s January 26-27 visit to Beijing, where he held talks with top Chinese officials, including Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, and Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Analysts view the discussions as a significant step toward normalising ties between the two populous neighbours, following years of heightened tensions that escalated after a deadly military clash along their Himalayan border in the summer of 2020.

Notably, the clash occurred during Misri’s previous term as India’s ambassador to Beijing, from January 2019 to December 2021.

“Foreign Secretary Misri’s visit marks an important step forward towards building stable bilateral relations in a structured manner between China and India,” Mike Liu, vice president of the Center for China and Globalization (CCG), a Beijing-based think tank, tells TRT World.

“His prior experience as India’s ambassador to China ensures strong connections with key stakeholders in Beijing, which is crucial in fostering a welcoming atmosphere for future engagements,” Liu observes.

Misri’s discussions in Beijing marked a continued effort to stabilise bilateral relations following the meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Russian city of Kazan, on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, in October last year and came shortly after Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval’s trip to China in December 2024.

“Misri’s visit is a continuation of hectic senior-level meetings following the Kazan summit,” Swaran Singh, Professor of International Relations at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, tells TRT World, highlighting the significance of sustained dialogue.

“This momentum reflects a mutual commitment to resolving key issues, with India prioritising border-related matters while China emphasising economic and people-to-people ties,” Singh explains.

Meanwhile, Liu also underscores the significance of the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi holding talks with Misri in Beijing, describing it as “very positive for bilateral relations.”

Following the meeting, Wang stated India and China “should refrain from mutual suspicion, mutual estrangement, and mutual exhaustion,” according to a Chinese foreign ministry readout, translated from Mandarin by Chinese state-backed media outlet CGTN.

“This bold and clear expression by both sides of their fundamental problem marks an important step in recognising their challenges,” contends Singh. “This should also help them to take measures in addressing these through a new set of confidence-building measures given that this approach has worked well in past decades,” he adds.

Tangible outcomes

One of the most tangible outcomes of Misri’s meeting with Weidong, under the "Foreign Minister-Vice Foreign Minister mechanism", was the in-principle agreement to resume direct flights between the two nations.

“The two sides agreed to resume direct flights between the Chinese mainland and India … and take measures to facilitate personnel exchanges and mutual dispatch of journalists between the two countries,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs echoed this, stating, “The two sides agreed to take appropriate measures to further promote and facilitate people-to-people exchanges, including media and think-tank interactions. They also agreed in principle to resume direct air services between the two countries.”

Air connectivity between China and India was suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was further delayed amid strained diplomatic relations.

Liu underscores the broader implications of this development, stating, “The resumption of direct flights will enable more people-to-people exchanges, fostering better mutual understanding between the two nations. This will bring substantial changes to the current state of circumstances.”

Singh echoes this sentiment but cautions that while the decision is promising, the actual implementation of these measures may take some time.

“Both sides have made significant progress, but translating these broad understandings into concrete actions will require further negotiations and procedural adjustments,” he notes.

Equally important was the agreement to reinstate journalist exchanges. Press accreditations for journalists from both nations had been suspended since 2023 amid deteriorating diplomatic ties.