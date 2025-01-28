Serbia’s Prime Minister Milos Vucevic said on Tuesday he is stepping down following weeks of massive protests over the deadly collapse of a concrete canopy in November.

The canopy collapse, which killed 15 people in the northern city of Novi Sad, has become a flashpoint reflecting wider discontent with the rule of Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic.

He has faced accusations of curbing democratic freedoms in Serbia despite formally seeking European Union membership for the troubled Balkan nation.

Vucevic told a news conference that his resignation is aimed at lowering tensions in Serbia.

“It is my appeal for everyone to calm down the passions and return to dialogue," he said.

Novi Sad Mayor Milan Djuric also will step down on Tuesday, Vucevic said.

Vucevic’s resignation is likely to lead to an early parliamentary election.

The resignation must be confirmed by Serbia’s parliament, which has 30 days to choose a new government or call a snap election.