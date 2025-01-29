Wednesday, January 29, 2025

1450 GMT — The Rafah border crossing with Gaza will reopen within days in the presence of European and Palestinian observers, an Egyptian governor said.

“The Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing is fully ready for operation,” North Sinai Governor Khaled Mojawer told Anadolu Agency.

“The problem lies with the Palestinian side due to damage caused by the Israeli military operations,” he added.

The governor stressed that the terminal will open “on both directions within days after the repair, with a European-Palestinian presence.”

Mojawer underlined the importance of abidance by Hamas and Israel of a Gaza ceasefire deal that took effect on January 19 “to maintain the delivery of humanitarian aid.”

The Rafah crossing, a vital route for humanitarian aid into Gaza, has been closed since May 2024 after Israel’s ground offensive in the southern city of Rafah.

1500 GMT — US Middle East envoy arrives in Israel for talks on Gaza ceasefire

The US envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff arrived in Israel to meet with top Israeli officials to discuss developments of the Gaza ceasefire that took effect on January 19.

According to the Israeli Channel 14, Witkoff is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top officials.

Shortly after arriving in Israel, Witkoff made a short visit to Gaza to check on progress in implementing the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

1445 GMT — Germany mulls to send border guards to Rafah

Germany announced that it is planning to deploy border guards to help monitor the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt as part of a civilian European Union mission.

Interior Ministry spokesman Maximilian Kall confirmed the plans but provided limited details.

“All I can say is that we are coordinating it with the Foreign Office.

1430 GMT — Israel says army to stay in Jenin after ongoing West Bank raids

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the army will maintain a presence in Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank after its ongoing military raids there.

“The camp will not return to what it was. Even after the operation ends, Israeli forces will stay to ensure that ‘terrorism’ does not return,” Katz said in a video statement from Jenin.

He, however, did not specify the date of ending the operation in the camp.

Katz also called the Palestinian Authority to stop funding what he called “the killing of Jews.”

At least 16 Palestinians have been killed and over 50 others injured in an ongoing Israeli military raids in the Jenin refugee camp since January 21.

1305 GMT — 2 more Palestinian prisoners from Gaza die in Israeli prisons: Rights groups

Two more Palestinian detainees from Gaza died in Israeli prisons, prisoners’ rights groups unveiled.

The Israeli army confirmed the death of Mohammed Al-Asali, 35, and Ibrahim Ashour, 25, in detention, the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs, the Palestinian Prisoner Society, and the Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association said in a joint statement.

According to the statement, Asali died in prison on May 17, 2024, while Ashour breathed his last on June 23, 2024.

1222 GMT — Israeli drone strike injures 5 people in southern Lebanon, health ministry says

Five people were injured in an Israeli drone strike targeting the southern Lebanese town of Majdal Selm, the Lebanese health ministry said.

On Tuesday, Israeli air strikes injured 36 people in Nabatieh, a major town in south Lebanon, according to the health ministry. The Israeli military said it had struck Hezbollah vehicles that were transporting weapons on the edge of Nabatieh.

The Israeli army also detained three people on Wednesday in southern border town of Maroun al-Ras, Lebanese state news agency NNA reported.

1130 GMT — UNRWA Lebanon says not impacted by US aid freeze or new Israeli law

The director of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees in Lebanon said that the agency had not been affected by US President Donald Trump's halt to US foreign aid funding or by an Israeli ban on its operations.

"UNRWA currently is not receiving any US funding so there is no direct impact of the more recent decisions related to the UN system for UNRWA," Dorothee Klaus told reporters at UNRWA's field office in Lebanon.

US funding to UNRWA was suspended last year until March 2025 under a deal reached by US lawmakers and after Israel accused 12 of the agency's 13,000 employees in Gaza of participating in the October 7, 2023 attacks.

1155 GMT — Gaza aid delay by Israel may affect captives' release - Hamas

Two Hamas officials accused Israel of delaying the delivery of vital humanitarian aid to Gaza, as agreed in the ceasefire deal, and warned that it could impact the release of captives.

"We warn that continued delays and failure to address these points (delivery of key aid) will affect the natural progression of the agreement, including the prisoner exchange," a senior Hamas official told AFP, while another official said the group had asked mediators to intervene in the issue.

Both spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

1023 GMT — Palestinians say Israeli forces kill two in West Bank raids

The Palestinian health ministry has said that Israeli forces killed two people in separate overnight raids in the occupied West Bank, including one in Jenin, where the Israeli military is conducting a major offensive.

The ministry said in a statement that a 25-year-old man it identified as Osama Abu al-Hija was killed late on Tuesday in Jenin "as a result of an Israeli air strike".

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, the ministry of health also announced that a 23-year-old Palestinian man it identified as Ayman Naji was killed in the northern city of Tulkarem "after being shot" by Israeli forces.

1003 GMT — UNRWA ban in Israel, East Jerusalem puts 2.5 M refugees at risk: chief

The UNRWA chief for the Palestinian territories has expressed deep concerns over Israeli legislation that prohibits UNRWA’s activities in Israel and restricts any communication or coordination between Tel Aviv authorities and the agency, set to take full effect at the end of January.

Speaking to AA, Senior Communications Manager Jonathan Fowler expressed deep concern over the unfolding situation.

"There is a very high probability that something bad will happen here on Thursday (January 30)," Fowler stated.

Reports indicate that Israeli groups will gather for celebrations outside the UNRWA headquarters.

"We can't risk our personnel, facilities, documents and everything we own."