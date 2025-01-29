In 2009, Ulas Tekerkaya was working as a protocol chef at a NATO military base in Konya, Türkiye’s historical city where he was born and raised.

Nestled in the heart of Anatolia, Konya is the resting place of Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi, the 13th-century Islamic scholar and poet whose spiritual legacy draws tens of thousands of visitors every year.

One day, out of curiosity, the military base commander posed a question that would change the course of Tekerkaya’s life: “Did Mevlana only eat oven kebab?”

That innocuous question left Tekerkaya wondering if it was actually possible to figure out what sort of dishes were the norm in Mevlana Rumi’s days.

Tekerkaya immersed himself in Mevlana’s works, where he found bits and pieces of information about that era’s recipes. The chef then felt inspired to revive those flavours.

“The greatest challenge is that sources often indicate the ingredients but not the entire recipe. There is usually no information on the ratio of ingredients or any direction on how to cook it. But I would say I can capture 95 percent of the original recipes,” Tekerkaya tells TRT World.

In one example, Mevlana says, “Kneaded with almonds and walnuts, almond halva sweetens my tongue and brings light to my eyes. Take some butter, almonds, and flour, and make an almond halva,” Tekerkaya explains.

“He tells us that almonds, flour and butter are in it, but he does not give the measurements. So, I figure out the proportions by experimenting.”

Tekerkaya has since established himself as sort of a cuisine archaeologist. He digs into archives and old manuscripts, sniffing for details about the dishes that our ancestors made. He recently wowed food enthusiasts by recreating an 8,600-year-old Neolithic bread.

But how did Tekerkaya, now 46, get to searching for recipes from the Stone Age?

Somatci Fihi Ma Fih

Tekerkaya was still cooking for the soldiers at the NATO command centre when he began experimenting with the dishes Mevlana had described in his writings.

Through trial and error, he rediscovered how the old dishes were prepared, all while staying true to the original recipes as written by Mevlana in his works such as Masnavi, Divan-i Kabir and Fihi Ma Fih.

Beyond the Mevlevi order, some of his recipes are also based on the period’s Seljuk cuisine. The Seljuks, a powerful Turkic dynasty that ruled much of Anatolia in the 11th to 13th centuries, were instrumental in shaping the region's cultural and culinary heritage, blending Persian, Arab, and Turkic influences into their cuisine.

Since beginning his research, Tekerkaya has developed 45 recipes based on Mevlevi and Seljuk cuisine, including main dishes, desserts, and beverages, such as Hassaten Lokma, Stuffed Figs, and Rose Sherbet.

As his dishes became popular, Tekerkaya quit his job at the military base in 2011 to open Somatci Fihi Ma Fih, the world’s first restaurant serving Mevlevi and Seljuk-era cuisine.

The restaurant's name came from the Mevlevi tradition. “Somat” means table, and “somatci” means someone who sets and cleans the table. “Fihi Ma Fih” roughly translates to “it is what it is”.

Through his initiative, the chef also hopes to inform his patrons about Mevlevi culture and pass his knowledge to future generations. To that end, he published a Turkish/English recipe book in 2019 called Somat’a Sala (Invitation to Dinner), featuring verses from the Quran and Mevlana’s works.

The dishes he serves are nothing compared to what’s sold in regular restaurants.

Ingredients from the Silk Road

Tekerkaya’s dishes do not include some of today’s cooking essentials, such as tomatoes, cucumbers, or oil, since none of these ingredients were used then. Instead, he suggests products that were carried in the caravans of the Silk Road.

His dishes are flavoured with spices such as cumin, cinnamon, salt, or sauces and made with plant roots. They also contain plenty of almonds, hazelnuts, pistachios, and dried fruits. One of the main dishes is meat cooked with dried figs, garlic, black pepper, and cumin. On his menu, you’ll find it simply as Meat with Figs.

Take another example: the Sirkencubin sherbet, a drink made from honey and vinegar. In his writings, Mevlana described the beverage in these words: “Suffering is vinegar, grace is like honey; these two are the basis of Sirkencubin.”

Tekerkaya figured out that Sirkencubin requires combining one cup of honey, one cup of vinegar, and two cups of water. He also realised that while hot water can be used for mixing, the drink is best served cool.

“Mevlana teaches us that opposites can exist together and at the same time be a source of healing for people.”

Ancient dishes brought to life

In 2015, Tekerkaya’s curiosity extended deeper into Konya’s history. He sought to revive culinary traditions from the region’s Neolithic settlements, Catalhoyuk and Boncuklu Hoyuk, which date back as early as 8,500 BC.