WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel arrests 12 Palestinians for celebrating detainee release
Israeli police raid several Palestinian homes in occupied East Jerusalem and warn residents against celebrating the release of detainees under the ceasefire deal.
Israel arrests 12 Palestinians for celebrating detainee release
Arrests took place in Kafr Aqab neighbourhood in occupied East Jerusalem.  / Photo: AFP
January 29, 2025

Israeli police arrested 12 Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem for celebrating the release of detainees from Israeli jails under a Gaza ceasefire agreement, police said.

A police statement said on Wednesday that the 12 people were taken into custody for participating in a rally in support of a freed detainee.

The statement said the 12 Palestinians were caught on video while waving Hamas flags and firing bullets into the air during the rally in Kafr Aqab neighbourhood of East Jerusalem.

They are set to be referred to court on Wednesday to extend their detention, police said, adding that it will not tolerate any celebration of the release of Palestinian prisoners or showing solidarity with Hamas.

According to Israeli media, police raided several Palestinian homes in East Jerusalem and warned residents against celebrating the release of detainees under the ceasefire deal.

RelatedPalestinians hail Hamas as freed prisoners welcomed like heroes

Six-week phase

Recommended

The first six-week phase of the ceasefire agreement took effect on January 19, suspending Israel’s genocidal war that has killed more than 47,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured more than 111,000 since October 7, 2023.

Seven Israeli captives, including four soldiers, have so far been released in return for 290 Palestinian prisoners since the deal came into force.

The Israeli onslaught has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

RelatedFreed but exiled: Seventy Palestinian prisoners reach Cairo
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu