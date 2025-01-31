Friday, January 31, 2025

1951 GMT — Israel is set to release 183 prisoners on Saturday in the fourth hostage-prisoner exchange under the Gaza ceasefire deal, a Palestinian advocacy group said, more than doubling the previous reported figure.

"The updated number of prisoners to be released tomorrow is 183," said Palestinian Prisoners' Club spokeswoman Amani Sarahneh on Friday, after previously announcing that 90 prisoners would be released from Israeli jails.

1937 GMT - Israeli army blows up more Palestinian homes in Tulkarem in the occupied West Bank

The Israeli army demolished several more Palestinian homes in the Tulkarem refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank amid the ongoing military offensive.

The Israeli army launched a major raid in Jenin on January 21, which later on Monday expanded to Tulkarem, killing 19 Palestinians in Jenin and three in Tulkarem, in addition to 10 more killed in an Israeli air strike on the town of Tammun on Thursday.

The Palestinian state news agency Wafa reported that sounds of explosions were heard across the camp, particularly in the Nadi neighbourhood, with plumes of smoke rising into the sky as a result of the army's blowing up of homes and torching plastic covers.

It added that the Israeli army left large-scale damage to civilians’ properties in the camp.

1839 GMT — Belize files to join South Africa's genocide case at ICJ against Israel

Belize has filed a declaration that it will join South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the court announced.

"On 30 January 2025, Belize, referring to Articles 62 and 63 of the Statute, filed in the Registry of the Court a document containing an application for permission to intervene and a declaration of intervention in the case concerning Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip," the court said in a statement.

1833 GMT — Trump, Netanyahu to have working meeting on Tuesday, White House says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be in Washington on Tuesday for a working meeting with US President Donald Trump, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

1730 GMT —Israel withdraws from Rafah crossing, hands over control to EU

The Israeli army withdrew from the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt on Friday in accordance with the terms of the ceasefire agreement, which went into effect on January 19.

According to Israeli Army Radio, the army handed over the crossing to an international force from the European Union (EU) in preparation for its reopening later on Friday.

The radio, which quoted a security source without mentioning his name, noted that the Israeli army has redeployed its forces in an area along the Gaza-Egypt border.

Besides the EU mission, the source said Palestinians from the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority will run the crossing from the Palestinian side, with the role being to stamp existing permits from Gaza.

1715 GMT — Israeli military analyst dismisses 'total victory' for Tel Aviv in Gaza war

An Israeli military analyst has dismissed a "total victory" for Tel Aviv in the Gaza war, arguing that such assertions, promoted by supporters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, are contrary to the ground reality.

Amos Harel, a military affairs analyst for the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, in his write-up, stated, "One has to be a blind follower who has shed all vestiges of doubt and criticism to believe that Israel actually defeated Hamas."

"The organisation sustained a tremendous military blow, but it certainly did not surrender,” he noted, adding that "that's not consistent with Netanyahu's declarations about the war's goals, or with his promises in its course".

1510 GMT — UN warns Gaza's humanitarian needs remain 'immense'

The United Nations warned that humanitarian needs in Gaza remained "immense" despite an increased flow of aid into the Palestinian territory following the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The UN's World Health Organization (WHO) and World Food Programme (WFP) said they had been able to increase deliveries of supplies into Gaza after the fragile ceasefire took effect on January 19 following more than 15 months of Israeli war.

Speaking from Gaza, Rik Peeperkorn, the WHO's representative in the Palestinian territories, said health needs in the densely populated enclave were "immense", amid the "large-scale devastation of the health system".

1503 GMT — Egyptians protest Trump displacement plan at Rafah border crossing

Thousands of people demonstrated at the Rafah border crossing, an eyewitness told Reuters, in a rare protest against a proposal earlier this week by US President Donald Trump for Egypt and Jordan to accept Palestinian refugees.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi on Wednesday rejected the idea that Egypt would facilitate the displacement of Palestinians and said Egyptians would take to the streets to express their disapproval.

Protesters could be heard chanting "Long Live Egypt" and waving Egyptian and Palestinian flags.

1345 GMT — If work of UNRWA is disrupted, Gaza ceasefire at risk, says UN official

The UN agency handling aid distribution in Gaza, UNRWA, reiterated that if its work in Gaza is disrupted, the ceasefire will be at risk.

An Israeli ban on UNRWA went into effect on Thursday, but the government has not communicated that to the UN, said Juliette Touma, UNRWA director of communications, speaking from Amman, at a UN press conference in Geneva.

She said that since the current ceasefire took effect, the agency brought in 60 percent of all aid supplies that went into Gaza, and its teams continue to distribute.

"So, it's not just about bringing in the trucks; it's also about the reach and the distribution of aid," said Touma.

1251 GMT — Hamas releases list of 16 senior leaders killed during Israel’s war on Gaza

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has released a list of 16 senior leaders from its political bureau who were killed during Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, including Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar, and Saleh Al-Arouri.

In a statement, the group also confirmed the death of Mohammed Deif, the commander of its military wing Qassam Brigades, along with other top-ranking military leaders such as Marwan Issa, Ahmed Al-Ghandour, and Ayman Nofal.

Hamas "praised the fallen leaders for their role in the resistance fight against Israel" and vowed that "their deaths would not weaken the (group's) resistance".

1313 GMT — Rafah crossing in Gaza to reopen Saturday: sources close to discussions

Rafah border crossing between Palestine's Gaza and Egypt is to reopen Saturday following a fourth exchange of hostages and prisoners under a truce agreement, a Hamas official and a source with knowledge of discussions told AFP.

"The mediators informed Hamas of Israel's approval to open Rafah crossing tomorrow, Saturday, after the completion of the fourth batch of prisoner exchange," the Hamas official said, with the source explaining evacuations of the injured would take place at the crossing "as per the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release agreement".

1111 GMT — 90 Palestinians, 3 Israelis set for release under Gaza truce

Israel is set to release 90 Palestinian prisoners on Saturday as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal, the Palestinian Prisoners' Information Office said.

Of the prisoners, nine are serving life sentences, while 81 others are serving long-term sentences.

Under phase one of the deal, which is to last 42 days, 33 Israeli captives will be released in exchange for an estimated 1,700-2,000 Palestinian detainees.