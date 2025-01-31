WORLD
3 MIN READ
Myanmar junta extends emergency rule amid civil war, election doubts
No election date has been set for the country as Myanmar's junta pushes ahead despite crises, while opponents pledge to fight and urge the rejection of results.
Myanmar junta extends emergency rule amid civil war, election doubts
International pressure mounts as Myanmar’s junta tightens its grip. / Photo: Reuters Archive
January 31, 2025

Myanmar's ruling military has extended a state of emergency for another six months, state media has reported, a day ahead of the fourth anniversary of a coup that plunged the country into chaos after a decade of tentative democracy.

"There are still more tasks to be done to hold the general election successfully. Especially for a free and fair election, stability and peace is still needed," state-run MRTV said on its Telegram channel in announcing the extension of the emergency rule on Friday.

Myanmar has been locked in a civil war triggered by the military's overthrow of the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

The junta plans this year to hold an election, which critics have derided as a sham to keep the generals in power through proxies.

RelatedMyanmar junta to release 6,000 prisoners in annual amnesty

'Zero-sum mentality'

Recommended

No date has been set for the election but the junta is forging ahead with plans, despite struggling to run the country as it tries to fend off on multiple fronts an armed rebellion with its roots in a youth-led uprising that was put down by the military with deadly force.

Fighting has displaced an estimated three million people, with widespread food insecurity and a third of the population in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the United Nations, whose special envoy has urged all sides to seek dialogue and move past their "zero-sum mentality".

Despite the fighting, an economy in tatters and dozens of political parties banned or refusing to take part, the junta is determined to hold the election.

Opponents of the military government plan to disrupt the ballot and have urged other countries not to recognise the outcome, saying it will be held against the will of the people.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu