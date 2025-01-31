Myanmar's ruling military has extended a state of emergency for another six months, state media has reported, a day ahead of the fourth anniversary of a coup that plunged the country into chaos after a decade of tentative democracy.

"There are still more tasks to be done to hold the general election successfully. Especially for a free and fair election, stability and peace is still needed," state-run MRTV said on its Telegram channel in announcing the extension of the emergency rule on Friday.

Myanmar has been locked in a civil war triggered by the military's overthrow of the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

The junta plans this year to hold an election, which critics have derided as a sham to keep the generals in power through proxies.

'Zero-sum mentality'