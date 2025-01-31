WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli air strike in Lebanon kills 2, injures 10 in violation of truce
At least 823 violations committed by Israeli forces since ceasefire agreement went into effect last November.
Israeli air strike in Lebanon kills 2, injures 10 in violation of truce
The latest breaches bring the total number of violations since the agreement came into force in late November to 823/ Photo: AFP
January 31, 2025

An Israeli air strike on Beqaa, eastern Lebanon, killed two people and injured 10 others, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported on Friday.

“At approximately 3 am (0100GMT) on Friday, Israeli enemy warplanes carried out an airstrike on the Eastern Mountain Range in the Beqaa region,” Lebanon’s National News Agency also reported.

It added that the air strike on the town of Janta, in the Beqaa Valley, “resulted in two martyrs and 10 individuals wounded.”

On Thursday, the Israeli army committed 15 more violations of the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon.

The latest breaches bring the total number of violations since the agreement came into force in late November to 823, according to statistics compiled by Anadolu based on announcements from Lebanon's National News Agency.

Recommended

Tensions have escalated as the Israeli army remained after a 60-day deadline for its withdrawal from southern Lebanon that passed Sunday under the ceasefire agreement.

The US, however, said that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to an extension of the deadline until February 18.

The fragile ceasefire has been in place since Nov. 27, ending a period of mutual shelling between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah that began on October 8, 2023 and escalated into a full-scale conflict last September.

Since Israel’s onslaught on Lebanon began in 2023, at least 4,080 people have been killed, including women, children, and health workers, while over 16,700 have been injured, according to Lebanese Health Ministry data.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu