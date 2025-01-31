The European Central Bank is seeking a new design for euro banknotes, with possible subjects including great cultural figures like German composer Ludwig van Beethoven, or birds and rivers.

The first revamp of euro banknotes since their launch 23 years ago is designed to make them more appealing and relatable. They currently feature nameless bridges and windows.

Designers can choose from two alternative sets of motifs: European culture or a combination of rivers, birds and European institutions.

Under the former, the fronts of the euro's six banknote denominations will feature famous Europeans.

In ascending order of banknote value, these are: Greek opera singer Maria Callas, Beethoven, Polish-French scientist Marie Curie, Spanish author Miguel de Cervantes, Italian artist and inventor Leonardo da Vinci and Austrian peace activist Bertha von Suttner.