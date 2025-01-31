WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kremlin declines to comment on North Korean troops' withdrawal reports
Western media and Ukrainian officials report North Korean troops withdrawing from Ukraine frontlines.
Kremlin declines to comment on North Korean troops' withdrawal reports
"There are a lot of different arguments out there, both right and wrong,"  Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov tells reporters. / Photo Reuters Archive
January 31, 2025

The Kremlin has declined to comment on reports that North Korean soldiers fighting with Russia's army had been pulled back from the front line.

Western, South Korean and Ukrainian intelligence agencies say Pyongyang had deployed more than 10,000 troops to support Russia's forces fighting in its western Kursk region, where Ukraine is mounting a cross-border offensive.

Citing United States and Ukrainian officials, the New York Times on Thursday reported that the North Korean troops had been pulled back from the front and had not been seen fighting there for around two weeks, after suffering heavy casualties in combat.

Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak on Wednesday said that "some North Korean units have been pulled back from the front line in the Kursk region, according to reports from Ukraine's Special Operations Forces".

RelatedRussia's Putin does not deny North Korea troops deployment in Ukraine

'Not worth commenting'

Recommended

When asked about the reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment.

"There are a lot of different arguments out there, both right and wrong," he told reporters.

"It's not worth commenting on every time," he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has published footage of what he said were captured North Korean soldiers taken by Ukraine's forces in the Kursk region.

Kiev and the West decried the deployment of North Korean fighters as a major escalation in the three-year conflict.

RelatedRussian drone strike on Ukraine apartment building kills four: officials
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu