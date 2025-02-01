Before becoming the "cradle of Syria's revolution", Daraa was a kind of place people rarely thought about. It was just another dusty southern city where life had its slow rhythm, and the concerns of Damascus felt distant.

But in March 2011, a group of schoolboys in the city did something that would change everything.

Eighteen students from the Al Arbaeen Primary School picked up some paint. They found a school wall and scrawled a few words they had heard — "The people want the fall of the regime."

It wasn't the first time graffiti had been used as an act of defiance in Syria. But as the world later witnessed, it turned out to be the wrong place, the wrong time, and most crucially — the wrong man in charge.

Atef Najib was the head of the Political Security Branch in Daraa, a cousin of regime leader Bashar al Assad, and a man who saw any act of dissent, no matter how small, as a personal insult.

Najib had the boys arrested. Tortured. Their nails pulled out. Their bodies beaten and burned. When their families went to plead for their release, he laughed them off.

"Forget your children," he reportedly told them. "If you really want children, make more. If you don't know how we’ll send someone to show you."

The shattered families told the local press. Soon word spread. A fuse had been lit.

A man of the regime

Najib was born into privilege, and raised in the inner circles of Assad rule.

His family came from Jableh, a coastal city that had long been a stronghold of Syria's Alawite elite. Son of Fatima Makhlouf, the only sister of Assad's mother, Anisa Makhlouf, Najib graduated from Syria's Military Academy.

From the beginning, the path ahead of him was clear. Najib was never going to be a politician, never the kind of Assad cousin who made speeches or struck deals. His role was cruder: enforce, punish, maintain grip.

He moved through the ranks of Syria's brutal security apparatus, eventually landing in Daraa — a job that should have been straightforward.

But Najib never had the instincts of an administrator. He ruled with brutality. And when faced with an act of defiance, however small, his response was not to contain but to crush.

The trouble was, in 2011, the old rules no longer worked.

The case of Hamza al Khatib