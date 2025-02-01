Israel has destroyed 79 percent of the mosques in besieged Gaza and completely demolished three churches, the spokesperson for the enclave's Ministry of Endowments told Anadolu Agency.

Ikrami Al Mudallal said Israeli soldiers have also killed 255 clerics and imams affiliated with the ministry and took 26 others.

"The targeting of mosques and places of worship by the occupation forces is a clear violation of all sanctities, international law, and human rights law," he said.

The Israeli army has also targeted 32 of Gaza's 60 cemeteries, completely destroying 14 and partially damaging 18, Al Mudallal added.

For centuries, Gaza has been a gateway between Asia and Africa, home to a diverse history of civilisations, cultures, and religions.

Since Israel launched its genocidal war on October 7, 2023, many of the enclave's historic mosques, temples, and churches have been reduced to rubble.

Among them is the Great Omari Mosque, the largest and oldest mosque in Gaza.

The 1,400-year-old mosque's minaret was destroyed, and parts of the structure were severely damaged.

Other mosques damaged in the attacks include Sayed al Hashim Mosque and Katib al Wilaya Mosque.

Churches have also been targeted. Saint Porphyrius Church, the oldest church in Gaza and the third-oldest in the world, suffered damage, as did Holy Family Church.