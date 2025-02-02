WORLD
Criminal probe launched into Israel PM's wife Sara Netanyahu
Sara Netanyahu faces probe for harassing a witness, disrupting course of justice, according to reports.
Sara Netanyahu is accused of interfering in her husband's corruption trial following the broadcast of a television news investigation in December. / Photo: AP
February 2, 2025

A criminal investigation has been launched into Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the office of Israel's state attorney said.

"A criminal investigation was opened" into suspected criminal offences, the office said on Sunday in a letter to an Israeli opposition lawmaker who had accused Sara Netanyahu of tampering in her husband's corruption trial after the broadcast in December of a television news investigation.

Last December, Netanyahu took the stand for the first time in his long-running corruption trial, claiming that he was being hounded for his hawkish security policies.

Twice, his military secretary handed him written messages, the first time requiring a recess and underscoring his having to do double duty as prime minister.

Netanyahu, assailed the Israeli media for what he called its 'leftist stance' and accused journalists of having hounded him for years because his policies did not align with a push for a Palestinian state.

"I have been waiting for eight years for this moment to tell the truth," Netanyahu told the three-judge court. "But I am also a prime minister ... I am leading the country through a seven-front war. And I think the two can be done in parallel."

He said his testimony would "poke holes in the absurd accusations."

Netanyahu, 75, was indicted in three cases involving gifts from millionaire friends and for allegedly seeking regulatory favours for media tycoons in return for favourable news coverage. He denies any wrongdoing and has pleaded not guilty.

Netanyahu testifies in corruption trial, denies wrongdoing
