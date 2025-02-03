A Ukrainian drone attack has sparked fires at an oil refinery in Russia's Volgograd region that have since been contained, the administration of the southern Russian region cited the governor as saying.

"Ukrainian armed forces attempted a drone attack on objects located in the region, including fuel and energy facilities," Igor Babushkin, governor of the Astrakhan region in southern Russia, said on Monday.

Russia's aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia said that it was suspending flights from the airports of Astrakhan as well as from four others in Kazan, Nizhnekamsk, Saratov and Ulyanovsk to ensure air safety.

Earlier, Rosaviatsia temporarily suspended flights from the Volgograd airport in southern Russia, but flights there have since been restored, it said on Telegram.