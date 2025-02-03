WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ukraine drone attack sparks fire at oil refinery in Russia — official
"Ukrainian armed forces attempted a drone attack on objects located in the region, including fuel and energy facilities," Governor Igor Babushkin says.
Ukraine drone attack sparks fire at oil refinery in Russia — official
Kiev has said previously that its attacks inside Russia are aimed at destroying energy, transport and military infrastructure that is key to Moscow's war efforts. / Photo: AA Archive
February 3, 2025

A Ukrainian drone attack has sparked fires at an oil refinery in Russia's Volgograd region that have since been contained, the administration of the southern Russian region cited the governor as saying.

"Ukrainian armed forces attempted a drone attack on objects located in the region, including fuel and energy facilities," Igor Babushkin, governor of the Astrakhan region in southern Russia, said on Monday.

Russia's aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia said that it was suspending flights from the airports of Astrakhan as well as from four others in Kazan, Nizhnekamsk, Saratov and Ulyanovsk to ensure air safety.

Earlier, Rosaviatsia temporarily suspended flights from the Volgograd airport in southern Russia, but flights there have since been restored, it said on Telegram.

RelatedUkraine, Russia trade blames for deadly Kursk shelter strike
Recommended

Talks 'going well'

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that talks with Ukraine and Russia were going "pretty well" as he pushes for an end to the biggest war in Europe in decades.

"We're dealing with Ukraine and Russia. We have meetings and talks scheduled with various parties, including Ukraine and Russia. And I think those discussions are actually going pretty well," Trump told reporters.

Kiev has said previously that its attacks inside Russia are aimed at destroying energy, transport and military infrastructure that is key to Moscow's war efforts.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said they are also a response to Russia's continued bombing of Ukraine since the start of Moscow's full-scale military campaign in February 2022.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF