WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gunmen kill policeman on polio vaccination duty in Pakistan
More than 150 people linked to the polio drive have been killed across Pakistan since 2012.
Gunmen kill policeman on polio vaccination duty in Pakistan
Polio vaccination efforts, particularly in the border regions of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. / Photo: AP Archive
February 3, 2025

Gunmen killed a policeman assigned to protect a polio vaccination team in northwest Pakistan, a police official said.

The constable was targeted on Monday while en route to join the security team in Khyber tribal district, a region bordering Afghanistan, according to local police chief Rai Mazhar Iqbal.

The attack, the latest in a series of ambushes, occurred a day after Pakistan launched a new campaign to eliminate the crippling disease.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the first anti-polio drive of the year on Sunday in Islamabad, alongside officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF.

Pakistan, along with Afghanistan, remains one of the last two countries where the polio virus continues to circulate. The country reported 77 polio cases last year, Sharif said.

Recommended

Since 2014, the WHO has required all travellers from Pakistan to present a valid polio vaccination certificate before departure.

Polio vaccination efforts, particularly in the border regions of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have faced obstacles, with militant groups attacking polio workers and their security escorts.

These groups view the vaccination campaigns as part of a broader anti-Muslim and Western conspiracy, leading to death threats against many vaccinators.

More than 150 people linked to the polio drive have been killed across Pakistan since 2012.

RelatedPakistan, Afghanistan revive fight against polio amid global spurt in cases
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF