A Stockholm court has convicted a man of inciting ethnic hatred during four Quran burnings in 2023 that sparked outrage worldwide, especially in Muslim countries.

The verdict on Monday came just days after the man's co-defendant Salwan Momika, 38, was shot dead late Wednesday in an apartment southwest of Stockholm.

The Stockholm district court was to have published its verdict against Momika and 50-year-old Salwan Najem the following day, but after Momika's killing postponed it until Monday.

"There is a wide scope within the framework of freedom of expression to be critical of a religion in a factual and objective debate," judge Goran Lundahl said in a statement.

"At the same time, expressing one's opinion about religion does not give one a free pass to do or say anything and everything without risking offending the group that holds that belief," he said.

The court found Najem, 50, guilty of four counts of "agitation against a national or ethnic group".

'Contempt for the Muslim group'