President Donald Trump said the United States would take over Gaza after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere.

Here are some global reactions to the announcement.

Türkiye

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has strongly condemned US President Donald Trump’s recent proposal to displace Palestinians from Gaza, calling it "unacceptable."

"Even opening such a discussion is wrong," Fidan stated on Wednesday, reaffirming Türkiye's opposition to any initiative that seeks to remove the people of Gaza from their homeland.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Abbas said the Palestinians will not relinquish their land, rights, and sacred sites, and that Gaza is an integral part of the land of the State of Palestine, along with the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri

"Our people in Gaza will not allow these plans to pass, and what is required is to end the (Israeli) occupation and aggression against our people, not to expel them from their land."

Deportation from occupied territory 'strictly prohibited': UN

UN rights chief Volker Turk insisted that deporting people from occupied territory was strictly prohibited, after President Donald Trump's shock proposal for the United States to take over Gaza and resettle its people.

"It is crucial that we move towards the next phase of the ceasefire, to release all hostages and arbitrarily detained prisoners, end the war and reconstruct Gaza, with full respect for international humanitarian law and international human rights law," Turk said in a statement.

"The suffering of people in the occupied Palestinian territories and Israel has been unbearable. Palestinians and Israelis need peace and security, on the basis of full dignity and equality."

"The right to self-determination is a fundamental principle of international law and must be protected by all states, as the International Court of Justice recently underlined afresh," he said.

"Any forcible transfer in or deportation of people from occupied territory is strictly prohibited."

Saudi Arabia

"Saudi Arabia rejects any attempts to displace the Palestinians from their land. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has affirmed the kingdom's position in 'a clear and explicit manner' that does not allow for any interpretation under any circumstances," Saudi Foreign Ministry said.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock

Baerbock said Gaza belongs to Palestinians and their expulsion would be unacceptable and contrary to international law.

"It would also lead to new suffering and new hatred... There must be no solution over the heads of the Palestinians."

British Foreign Minister David Lammy

"We've always been clear in our belief that we must seek two states. We must see Palestinians able to live and prosper in their homelands, in Gaza, in the West Bank."