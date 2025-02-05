WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia, Ukraine conduct new prisoner exchange, freeing 150 servicemen each
Negotiations result in 150 captives released by Russia and Ukraine each, ready to contact their families and undergo health assessments.
Russia, Ukraine conduct new prisoner exchange, freeing 150 servicemen each
Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) after a swap, in an undisclosed location, Ukraine February 5, 2025. / Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service
February 5, 2025

Russia and Ukraine announced they carried out another exchange of prisoners of war, with each side returning 150 servicemen.

"On February 5, as a result of the negotiation process, 150 Russian servicemen were returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In exchange, 150 prisoners of war from the armed forces of Ukraine were released," the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that all returning Russian servicemen are currently in Belarus, where they are receiving psychological and medical assistance, as well as the opportunity to contact their families.

"All released servicemen will be transported to the Russian Federation for further treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Ministry of Defence," the statement added.

RelatedUK's top diplomat visits Ukraine with new aid announcement against Russia
Recommended

Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the exchange in a Telegram post.

"Today is a good day for all of us. We are bringing home 150 of our defenders from Russian captivity –– soldiers, sergeants, and officers. Among them are naval forces personnel captured in Mariupol and the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as members of the Air Force, Air Assault and Ground Forces, National Guard, border guards, territorial defence fighters, and a police officer. They come from different frontlines, but they share one thing in common: they fought for Ukraine," he said.

Both Russia and Ukraine expressed gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for its mediation efforts.

RelatedRussian missile strike kills at least 14 people in Ukraine's Poltava: Kiev
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF