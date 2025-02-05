Russia and Ukraine announced they carried out another exchange of prisoners of war, with each side returning 150 servicemen.

"On February 5, as a result of the negotiation process, 150 Russian servicemen were returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In exchange, 150 prisoners of war from the armed forces of Ukraine were released," the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that all returning Russian servicemen are currently in Belarus, where they are receiving psychological and medical assistance, as well as the opportunity to contact their families.

"All released servicemen will be transported to the Russian Federation for further treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Ministry of Defence," the statement added.