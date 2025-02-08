TÜRKİYE
Syria's Turkmen gather to support country's territorial integrity
"With the same spirit and belief, we continue our efforts to protect our presence in Syria, defend our people, and secure our future," says President of the Turkmen Assembly Faisal Juma.
Press statement was issued calling for constitutional guarantees for Turkmen's identity as well as official status for Turkmen in Syria's future. / Photo: AA
February 8, 2025

Turkmen in northern Syria have held a meeting to support the country's territorial integrity and contribute to the new government's efforts.

The meeting, held in the town of Cobanbey near the Türkiye-Syria border, was attended by Turkmen from Aleppo, Latakia, Damascus, Homs, Hama, Quneitra, and Raqqa regions on Saturday.

Congratulating President of Syria's transitional government, Ahmed al Sharaa, President of the Turkmen Assembly Faisal Juma, said they gathered to ensure the future of the Turkmen people and find solutions to the issues facing their communities.

Emphasising that they have never abandoned their identity, causes, and values in the land where they have lived for a thousand years, Juma said: "With the same spirit and belief, we continue our efforts to protect our presence in Syria, defend our people, and secure our future."

He also congratulated all Syrians on the occasion of the Assad regime's fall and the country's recovery. Following the meeting, a press statement was issued calling for constitutional guarantees for Turkmen's identity as well as official status for Turkmen in Syria's future.

Turkish-language education

The statement emphasised the need to protect educational, cultural, and language rights, advocating for the expansion of Turkish-language education in Syria.

It also urged fair representation of Turkmens in both civil and military institutions, as well as in constitutional drafting committees.

Economic concerns were also raised, with calls to support Turkmen entrepreneurs and protect property rights. The statement called for legal action to reclaim confiscated land and property during the war and efforts to rebuild Turkmen settlements and accelerate infrastructure projects.

Additionally, the statement stressed the importance of clearing minefields and establishing safe living areas.

Participants reaffirmed their commitment to continuing their struggle on all platforms to safeguard the future of the Turkmen community in Syria.

Bashar al Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on December 8, ending the regime of the Baath Party, which had been in power since 1963.

