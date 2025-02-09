WORLD
2 MIN READ
Multiple casualties in Mexico bus accident, forensics underway
The company operating the bus has said it was also collaborating with authorities on the investigation.
Multiple casualties in Mexico bus accident, forensics underway
The accident occurred Saturday morning in the town of Escarcega. / Photo: Reuters
February 9, 2025

A collision involving a bus and a truck left several people dead in southern Mexico, though local authorities have not yet given an official toll.

The accident occurred Saturday morning in the town of Escarcega when a bus travelling between the resort city of Cancun and the state of Tabasco collided with a truck when it came into its lane.

Authorities said nine people were injured and being treated in different hospitals, while local media reported at least 41 killed, showing images of the bus engulfed in flames.

But "we do not have an exact number of people who died," said Elisa Hernandez, the government secretary of Campeche state where Escarcega is located.

"We are very sorry for the accident that occurred this morning," said the governor of the state of Tabasco, Javier May, on the social media network X.

"We are coordinating with federal and Campeche authorities for the required attention," he added.

Recommended

By evening, Tabasco state's attorney general office released a statement saying it was working with Campeche authorities and the forensic sciences directorate "to carry out genetic tests that facilitate the identification of the victims."

"Our condolences go out to the affected families," it said in a post.

The company operating the bus said it was also collaborating with authorities on the investigation.

"We have lost very dear colleagues as well as clients and friends," it said in a statement. "We appreciate their solidarity and understanding in this difficult time."

RelatedMexico road accident claims 14 lives, injures dozens
Explore
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF