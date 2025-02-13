Pyongyang is demolishing a venue in North Korea that hosted reunions of families separated for decades by the Korean War and the division of the country, Seoul has said.

"The demolition of the Mount Kumgang Reunion Center is an inhumane act that tramples on the earnest wishes of separated families," a spokesperson for Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Thursday.

South Korea "sternly urges an immediate halt to such actions" and "expresses strong regret".

"North Korea's unilateral demolition cannot be justified under any pretext, and the North Korean authorities must bear full responsibility for this situation," the spokesperson added.

Thousands separated since 1988

More than 133,600 South Koreans registered themselves as "separated families", meaning they have relatives in the North, since 1988.