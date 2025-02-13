WORLD
2 MIN READ
North Korea demolishing facility for separated families — Seoul
South Korea urges Pyongyang to immediately halt the demolition of the venue, saying it can't be justified under any pretext.
North Korea demolishing facility for separated families — Seoul
Buses transporting South Korean participants for a reunion travel on the road leading to North Korea's Mount Kumgang resort, in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas / Photo: Reuters Archive
February 13, 2025

Pyongyang is demolishing a venue in North Korea that hosted reunions of families separated for decades by the Korean War and the division of the country, Seoul has said.

"The demolition of the Mount Kumgang Reunion Center is an inhumane act that tramples on the earnest wishes of separated families," a spokesperson for Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Thursday.

South Korea "sternly urges an immediate halt to such actions" and "expresses strong regret".

"North Korea's unilateral demolition cannot be justified under any pretext, and the North Korean authorities must bear full responsibility for this situation," the spokesperson added.

Thousands separated since 1988

More than 133,600 South Koreans registered themselves as "separated families", meaning they have relatives in the North, since 1988.

Recommended

As of 2025, around 36,000 are alive, according to official data.

Some have been lucky enough to be chosen to take part in occasional cross-border reunions, mostly hosted at the Mount Kumgang resort.

The last such reunion happened in 2018.

But the meetings were long subject to the vagaries of inter-Korea politics and often used as a negotiating tool by Pyongyang.

North Korea has been escalating its rhetoric against its southern neighbour in recent years, designating South Korea as a "hostile state".

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza