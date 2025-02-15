More than 350 rabbis, alongside Jewish creatives and activists, have signed a full-page ad in The New York Times condemning President Donald Trump's controversial proposal for the forced expulsion of over 2 million Palestinians from Gaza.

The ad features signatories from diverse Jewish denominations and notable figures such as Tony Kushner, Ilana Glazer, Joaquin Phoenix and Peter Beinart.

The text of the ad on NYT's page A7 reads: "Trump has called for the removal of all Palestinians from Gaza. Jewish people say NO to ethnic cleansing!"

Leaders emphasised their moral opposition to any plan that would displace Palestinians, drawing on historical parallels and ethical imperatives.

Cody Edgerly, director of the In Our Name Campaign, underscored the ad's timing. "Our message to Palestinians is that you are not alone, our attention has not wavered, and we are committed to fighting with every breath we have to stop ethnic cleansing in Gaza," said Edgerly.

The ad was posted in the newspaper at "a critical time as political redlines that were once thought immovable are rapidly shifting as the Trump-Netanyahu alliance takes hold again," Edgerly told The Guardian.

Rabbi Toba Spitze, senior Rabbi of Congregation Dorshei Tzedek in Newton, Massachusetts, highlighted the historical weight of such "insidious" proposals.

"We know as well as anyone the violence that these kinds of fantasies can lead to," referencing Hitler's plan to make Germany Judenrein — cleansed of Jews.

'All of our safety is intertwined'

Beinart, a prominent journalist and commentator, criticised the American Jewish establishment for their backing of the proposal.