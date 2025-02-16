Israel has received a shipment of heavy MK-84 bombs from the United States after US President Donald Trump lifted a block imposed on the export of the munitions by the administration of predecessor Joe Biden, the defence ministry said.

The MK-84 is an unguided 2,000-pound bomb, which can rip through thick concrete and metal, creating a wide blast radius.

The Biden administration declined to clear them for export to Israel out of concern about the impact on densely populated areas of Palestine's Gaza.

The Biden administration sent thousands of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel after October 7, 2023, but later held up one of the shipments. The hold was lifted by Trump last month.