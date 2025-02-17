WORLD
2 MIN READ
Zelenskyy arrives in Türkiye for talks with Erdogan
The two leaders will discuss strategic partnership and recent developments in Ukraine.
Zelenskyy arrives in Türkiye for talks with Erdogan
The visit will provide an opportunity for an "exchange of views on recent developments in Ukraine" and other pressing "regional and global issues." / Photo: AA Archive
February 17, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he had arrived in Türkiye for talks with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on prisoner exchanges and other matters.

"Official visit with the First Lady to Türkiye. Meetings with President Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram account on Monday.

Earlier, Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on X, "Our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who will be paying an official visit to our country at the invitation of our president, on Tuesday, February 18, at the Presidential Complex."

Recommended

The two leaders are expected to discuss the Türkiye-Ukraine strategic partnership, with a focus on "reviewing relations in all aspects" and "addressing steps to be taken to further strengthen the cooperation between the two countries."

The visit will also provide an opportunity for an "exchange of views on recent developments in Ukraine" and other pressing "regional and global issues."

The visit came as US and Russian officials geared up for high-profile talks in Saudi Arabia without Kiev's presence.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City