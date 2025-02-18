A federal judge on Monday ruled that sufficient evidence exists to proceed with formal charges against Argentina’s former President Alberto Fernandez for committingviolence against former first lady Fabiola Yanez.

Fernandez stands accused of causing “minor and serious injuries, aggravated by having been committed in a context of gender violence and against her partner on two occasions,” according to a ruling issued Monday by federal judge Julian Ercolini and seen by The Associated Press.

Ercolini also placed a freeze of 10 million pesos (about $8 million) on part of Fernandez’s assets.

Fernandez, 65, who was president of Argentina from 2019 to 2023, has denied the incidents that Yanez, 43, reported in August 2024.

Following the woman’s complaint, a prosecutor accused Fernandez last year, initiating a formal investigation.