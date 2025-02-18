WORLD
2 MIN READ
Higher proportion of migrants does not mean more crime, report
Immigration and security issues have dominated campaigning ahead of the February 23 election, especially after a series of violent incidents in recent weeks.
Higher proportion of migrants does not mean more crime, report
No correlation between an increasing proportion of foreigners, study says / Photo: AP
February 18, 2025

An higher proportion of foreigners in Germany does not lead to a higher crime rate, a research institute said on Tuesday.

In an analysis of police statistics from 2018 to 2023, the Ifo institute found "no correlation between an increasing proportion of foreigners in a district and the local crime rate", researcher Jean-Victor Alipour said, adding that this also applied to refugees.

Last week, an Afghan immigrant ploughed his car into a crowd in Munich, injuring over 30 people, two of whom later died. Prosecutors suspect he was motivated by extremist ideology.

Recommended

In their analysis, Ifo took into account that foreigners appear in crime statistics more frequently than would correspond to their share of the population.

The reason for this is that migrants are more likely to move to urban centres with a structurally higher crime rate, even among Germans, the institute said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City