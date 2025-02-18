As reports emerged last month that Ankara is set to acquire a new generation of European-made missiles, Greece moved quickly to try and scuttle the deal, which would give Türkiye a critical edge in aerial supremacy.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Paris AI Summit last week to pressure Paris to backtrack and veto the sale of Meteor missiles to Türkiye.

The response, however, wasn’t what the Greek leadership had hoped for. Macron denied the veto, stating that the MBDA consortium deal was beyond France's sole jurisdiction. The long-range air-to-air missiles are developed by the European consortium MBDA — which includes the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Sweden.

For Ankara, the missiles are part of its strategy to modernise its defence.

“If Meteor missiles are integrated into Turkish Air Force inventory alongside a modern, up-to-date Eurofighter model, Türkiye will be able to intercept and deter potential threats, especially those posed by its overseas neighbours, from longer distances,” Istanbul-based defence analyst Kubilay Yildirim tells TRT World.

The Turkish Defence Ministry has recently confirmed that the advanced missiles are part of Türkiye’s deal to purchase up to 40 Eurofighter Typhoon jets.

If completed, this deal could shift the balance of power in the Eastern Mediterranean and beyond, analysts say.

Greek outrage

In recent years, Greece has enjoyed robust support from its Western allies, in stark contrast to Türkiye’s struggles to procure F-35 fighter jets and modernise its F-16 fleet.

This backing has fuelled Greece’s military buildup, including the acquisition of 24 French-made Rafale fighter jets — a fleet now fully delivered — and upgrades to its F-16 fleet. It has also secured a deal to buy F-35 stealth fighters.

“Greece's acquisition of Rafael aircraft and its ability to equip them with Meteor missiles gave it an advantage over Türkiye. But with Ankara's procurement of Eurofighter Typhoons and Meteor missiles, Greece will find itself at a disadvantage again,” Yildirim explains.

The Eurofighter can fly to higher altitudes and reach greater speeds than the Rafale. Equipped with radar-guided Meteor missiles, it gives Türkiye an edge over Greek airpower, analysts say.

But why is Athens alarmed by Türkiye, a NATO ally that also holds EU candidate status, strengthening its military arsenal?

Misguided threat perception

“Türkiye is a NATO member, and Greece is also a NATO member. How can one NATO member be considered a threat to another? It’s unbelievable,” Cihat Yayci from Istanbul’s Topkapi University tells TRT World, pointing to a paradox in Athens’ alarmism.

Yayci suggests Greek panic over Türkiye’s defence capabilities reveals that Athens views Ankara not as an ally or neighbour but as a competitor and potential adversary.

However, according to Yayci — a former rear admiral in the Turkish navy — Ankara does not share this hostile sentiment. “In fact, we seek the prosperity of our neighbour. This is a Turkish tradition,” he adds.