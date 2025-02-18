WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump claims Ukraine started the war against Russia
"Today I heard, 'Oh, we weren't invited.' Well, you've been there for three years, you should have ended it... You should have never started it. You could have made a deal," Trump says.
Trump claims Ukraine started the war against Russia
"It's a senseless war. It should have never happened," Trump says / Photo: AFP
February 18, 2025

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Ukraine started the war against Russia in February 2022.

"Today I heard, 'Oh, we weren't invited.' Well, you've been there for three years, you should have ended it... You should have never started it. You could have made a deal," said Trump on Tuesday.

"It's a senseless war. It should have never happened. It would have never happened if I was president. And it's a shame to see," he told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

"I think people are going to be surprised at how many people, not only soldiers, have been killed in Ukraine. A lot more people than you think."

Trump's remarks came after a US delegation established a working dialogue with Russia about Ukraine during talks in Riyadh earlier in the day.

He said he is "much more confident" in a peace deal after the talks and said he would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin this month.

'A reminder no one needs'

Recommended

Sean Savett, who was spokesperson for the White House National Security Council under former President Joe Biden, said in a social media post that Russia started the war.

"Sounds like Trump bought Putin's propaganda hook, line, and sinker," he said.

"A reminder no one should need: Putin started the war by invading Ukraine unprovoked, and his forces have committed war crimes against the Ukrainian people. Russia is the party responsible for this war continuing."

Trump blasted former US president Joe Biden for how he handled the war, saying he has the power to end it.

Trump also said Ukraine should hold elections. "That's not a Russia thing, that's something coming from me and coming from many other countries also," he said.

He continued to take aim at Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying "he's down at 4 percent approval rating."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City