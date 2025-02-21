Around 42,000 people have fled the conflict raging in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and crossed into Burundi in the past two weeks, the United Nations has said.

M23 rebels have intensified their territorial control in the eastern DRC, seizing the cities of Goma and Bukavu and stoking fears of a regional conflagration.

The UN refugee agency UNHCR had expected that the violence would send people fleeing into Burundi, making plans to help up to 58,000 people over three months, said Brigitte Mukanga-Eno, agency's representative in Burundi, on Friday.

But "just in first two weeks, we have received ... around 42,000 people already seeking asylum", she said as she addressed reporters in Geneva via a video link from Bujumbura.

'Overwhelmed'