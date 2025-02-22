One of Türkiye’s major tourism hubs, the southern Adana province continues to draw travellers in all seasons with its ancient cities, fortresses, citrus orchards, and warm climate.

As the largest city in the Mediterranean region and the fifth-largest in Türkiye, Adana stands out with its beaches, highlands, and fertile lands.

The Cukurova region, also known as the Adana Plain, is the country’s largest delta plain, enriched by the Seyhan and Ceyhan rivers.

The city ranks first in Türkiye’s citrus production, with its orange orchards offering a vibrant mix of green and orange hues.

These orchards not only contribute significantly to the economy but also attract tourists eager to witness the harvest.

World-famous kebab

Adana kebab is a globally recognised dish known for its rich flavour and unique preparation.

It is made from finely hand-chopped lamb meat, specifically from a male lamb, mixed with tail fat for added juiciness.

The mixture is seasoned with salt, red pepper, and finely ground chili, then shaped onto long skewers and grilled over an open flame.

Traditionally, the dishis served with grilled tomatoes and peppers, alongside sumac-seasoned onions, fresh herbs, and a local fermented turnip juice called salgam.

While Adana’s cuisine includes a variety of traditional dishes such as stuffed lamb intestines (sirdan dolmasi), meatball soup with bulgur (anali kizli), and stuffed tripe (iskembe dolmasi), visitors almost always make sure to try the city’s iconic kebab before leaving.