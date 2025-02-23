Sunday, February 23, 2028

1718 GMT — A Hamas leader has declared that the group would no longer engage in negotiations with Israel until the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Tel Aviv.

Israel was scheduled to free 620 prisoners on Saturday under the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement in return for six captives freed by Hamas. Still, the Israeli government delayed the releases, citing what it called "humiliating hostage handovers."

"There will be no talks with the (Israeli) enemy through mediators before the release of the prisoners agreed upon in swap for the six Israeli captives," Hamas leader Mahmoud Mardawi said in a statement.

"The mediators must oblige the enemy to implement the agreement," he added.

1733 GMT — Israel ready to resume Gaza war, PM warns after truce delay

Benjamin Netanyahu has affirmed that Israel was prepared to resume its onslaught on Palestine's Gaza after Hamas accused it of endangering a five-week-old truce by suspending prisoner release.

Netanyahu, speaking at a military ceremony a day after Israel halted the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for six hostages freed from Gaza, vowed to achieve the war's objectives in negotiations "or by other means".

"We are prepared to resume intense fighting at any moment," he said.

The first phase of the truce, which largely halted more than 15 months of devastating war in the besieged enclave, is due to expire in early March, and details of a planned subsequent phase have not been agreed.

1712 GMT — Israeli tanks move into the occupied West Bank

Israeli tanks have moved into the occupied West Bank for the first time since 2002, shortly after the defence minister said troops would remain “for the coming year” in parts of the territory and indicated that Palestinians who have been displaced cannot return.

Israel launched an offensive in the northern West Bank on January 21 — two days after the current ceasefire in Gaza took hold — and expanded it to nearby areas.

1712 GMT —Israeli army to stay in Syria buffer zone ‘indefinitely’

Addressing a press conference in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu demanded the "full demilitarisation of southern Syria from troops of the new Syrian regime in the Quneitra, Daraa and Suweyda provinces" and declared that Israeli army forces will remain on the Syrian Hermon Mount "Jabal al-Sheikh" for "an unlimited period of time."

“We will not allow the new Syrian army to move into territory south of Damascus,” he said, claiming that Israel will not tolerate any threats to Druze in southern Syria.

After the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime in December, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.

The Israeli army also intensified air strikes targeting Syrian military positions across the country.

1249 GMT — Gaza death toll nears 48,340 as Palestinians find more bodies in rubble

Palestinian medics and rescue teams retrieved 10 more bodies from the rubble in Gaza, pushing the overall death toll from Israel’s genocidal war since October 2023 to 48,339.

A Health Ministry statement said that 10 injured people were also admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the injured to 111,753 in the Israeli onslaught.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the ministry added.

1224 GMT — Israel says army planes fly over Nasrallah's funeral in Beirut

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israeli Air Force jets flying over the funeral of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut were sending a "clear message" to anyone threatening Israel.

"Israeli Air Force planes currently flying over Beirut during the funeral of Hassan Nasrallah are sending a clear message: Anyone who threatens to destroy Israel and attacks Israel –- this will be their end," Katz said in a statement.

Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut in September.

1215 GMT — New school year begins in war-torn Gaza

A new school year has begun in Palestine's Gaza after the suspension of Israel’s 16-month "war of extermination" on the besieged enclave.

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education said students will attend sessions "at schools that are still standing, have been renovated and equipped, or through alternative schools and educational points that have been established in many areas."

The ministry affirmed its commitment to ensuring the right to education for the children of Gaza despite the "massive destruction and a severe shortage of resources and capabilities" caused by Israeli onslaught.

1139 GMT — Iran's Khamenei vows 'resistance' to Israel, as funeral underway for Hezbollah

Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei vowed continued "resistance" against Israel, as the funeral of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, killed in an Israeli strike in September, was underway in Beirut.

"The enemy should know that resistance against usurpation, oppression, and arrogance is not over and will continue until the desired goal is achieved," Khamenei said in a statement published on his official website.

1118 GMT –– Israel's military to prepare for 'extended' West Bank stay

Israel has ordered its military to prepare for an "extended stay" in parts of the occupied West Bank, the Israeli defence minister said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the military to carry out an "intensive" offensive in the occupied West Bank following explosions on buses close to Tel Aviv on Thursday.

But he was quick to pull the guns in jiffy and blame Palestinians in the occupied West Bank for the blasts.

Israeli security agency Shin Bet has reportedly arrested three suspects, including at least one Jewish Israeli, suspected of driving "apparent terrorists" who set off three bombs on buses in the Tel Aviv suburbs last week.