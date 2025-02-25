The Kremlin has praised Washington's "balanced position" after the United States voted with Russia at the United Nations to avoid condemnation of Moscow's campaign against Ukraine.

"The US is taking a much more balanced position which is really aimed at trying to resolve the Ukraine conflict. We welcome this," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

On Monday, the United States sided with Russia in two votes in New York, signalling a seismic shift as US President Donald Trump stakes out a drastically new position on Ukraine.

Peskov said comments from European leaders "do not signal balance", adding: "But, perhaps, as a result of contacts between the Europeans and the Americans, somehow Europe will gravitate towards greater balance".

On the third anniversary of Russia's offensive in Ukraine, Washington and Moscow aligned first at a Monday morning vote at the General Assembly and again at an afternoon vote of the Security Council.

A European-backed text got 93 votes for at the General Assembly and 18 votes against, with 65 abstentions.

Washington sided with Moscow and Russian allies Belarus, North Korea and Sudan to vote against the text.