US President Donald Trump has ordered an investigation into US copper imports in the first step toward potential tariffs on the metal, and signed another order for healthcare price transparency.

The imposition of tariffs or other barriers on copper could fuel trade tensions with Chile, the biggest US supplier accounting for about 35 percent of imports, as well as Canada.

Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday tasking his commerce secretary with studying copper imports in order to end "unfair trade."

"Tariffs will help build back our American Copper Industry, and strengthen our National Defense," Trump said on his Truth Social platform shortly after the signing.

"Our great American copper industry has been decimated by global actors attacking our domestic production," said Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in a statement.

"To build back our copper industry, I will investigate the imposition of possible tariffs," Lutnick added.

The world's biggest economy has been increasingly dependent on copper imports to meet domestic consumption needs.

Lutnick said Tuesday: "It's time for copper to come home."