South Africa's G20 presidency this year will prioritise efforts to help developing countries finance their shift to a low-carbon economy, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said, even as the United States radically scales back its support.

President Donald Trump's administration, whose top officials have skipped two meetings of the Group of 20 nations held in South Africa this week and last, has cut overseas aid programmes, raising concerns of a potential clean energy funding shortfall.

"Significantly more funding is required to limit (the) global temperature rise in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement, and to do so in a manner that is equitable and just," Ramaphosa said on Wednesday at the opening of a G20 finance ministers and central bankers' meeting in Cape Town.

Despite being the first country to agree to a so-called Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) deal, to help it shift away more quickly from burning climate-damaging coal for energy, South Africa has struggled to get the money it needs.

Launched at the UN climate conference in 2021, JETPs aim to bring together money from governments, multilateral lenders and the private sector to renewable energy projects in a way that benefits local communities.

Similar deals have been struck with countries including Indonesia and Vietnam.

However, the US move to cut development funding, and similar actions in Europe where some governments including the United Kingdom are redirecting overseas development cash to defence budgets, has been weighing on minds at the gathering in Cape Town. Major energy companies are also slashing investment in renewables, refocusing on oil and gas.

Annual global climate financing has risen since 2018, but the share going to poorer nations in, for example, Africa has lagged, with officials estimating the continent's share at under 5 percent.