India has accused the United States and European Union of "unjustified and unreasonable" targeting over its continued imports of Russian oil, rejecting criticism from Western governments and defending its energy trade as essential to national security.

"The targeting of India is unjustified and unreasonable," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a statement.

"Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security."

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump vowed to increase tariffs on Indian goods over what he described as "massive" purchases of Russian oil that were being resold for profit.

"Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

He did not provide specifics, but an existing 10 percent tariff on Indian products is expected to rise to 25 percent later this week.

India defended its energy relationship with Moscow as a consequence of the war in Ukraine.

"India began importing from Russia because traditional supplies were diverted to Europe after the outbreak of the conflict," the foreign ministry said.

At the time, Washington had "actively encouraged such imports by India for strengthening global energy markets stability," it added.

India also pointed to what it described as double standards from its critics, noting that the US and EU continue to trade extensively with Russia across a range of sectors.